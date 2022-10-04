UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

