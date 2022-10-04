Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

