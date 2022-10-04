Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 5,279 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 47,224 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

