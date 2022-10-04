Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 24.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 465,728 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.70.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

