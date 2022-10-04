Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

