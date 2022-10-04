SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $354.89 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $328.27 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.54.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.07.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

