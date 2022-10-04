Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.