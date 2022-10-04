Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE IDA opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.