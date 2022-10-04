Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $605,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 119,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.