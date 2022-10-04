Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 76 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UniFirst Stock Performance

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNF stock opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.30. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.93.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

