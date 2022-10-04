Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

