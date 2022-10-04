Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,402.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $373,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

