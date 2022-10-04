Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

