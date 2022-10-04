Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

