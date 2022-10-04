Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $26,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Shares of SUI opened at $137.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.63 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

