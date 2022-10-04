Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,838,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,756,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,183,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.28. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $124.69 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

