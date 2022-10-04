Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,261,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $777,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

