Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

