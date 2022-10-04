Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $286.61 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 200.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.06 and a 200-day moving average of $223.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

