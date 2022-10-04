Janice Rose Fukakusa Acquires 8,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) Director Janice Rose Fukakusa bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,441,089.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:BAM.A opened at C$57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of C$55.27 and a 1 year high of C$79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.46.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.