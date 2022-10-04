Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 37,272 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of National Instruments worth $25,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $529,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,727,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NATI stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.59%.

Insider Activity

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

