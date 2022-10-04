Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 218 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,777,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.16 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

