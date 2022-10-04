Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 13.99% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,564,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

