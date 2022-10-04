LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. State Street Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 362.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 648,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $107,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $169.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average is $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

