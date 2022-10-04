Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 13.8% in September

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.51% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.32. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

