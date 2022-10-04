Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 772.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

