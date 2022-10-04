NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

