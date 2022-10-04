KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KL Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. KL Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KL Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KL Acquisition by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 216,089 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in KL Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About KL Acquisition

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

