Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 282.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.84% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $4,426,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $7,465,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $1,118,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

