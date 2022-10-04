Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt Sells 82,900 Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Stock

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXYGet Rating) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$507,754.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,800 shares in the company, valued at C$844,011.22.

Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 27th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 54,300 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$330,002.82.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 5.8 %

Galaxy Digital stock opened at C$6.20 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$43.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.10. The stock has a market cap of C$675.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Rating)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.