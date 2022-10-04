Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Up 11.7% in September

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48. Standard BioTools has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 154.59% and a negative net margin of 145.56%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 46,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $80,055.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,189,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,470,013.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 393,857 shares of company stock worth $586,612 over the last three months. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

