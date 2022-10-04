Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Up 11.7% in September

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48. Standard BioTools has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.26.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 154.59% and a negative net margin of 145.56%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.
Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.
