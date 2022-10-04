SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 95,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $10.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.