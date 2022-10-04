Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.76.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

