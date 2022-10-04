Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 68,037 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,563,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

