Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 959 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WesBanco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,777,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WesBanco by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,990,000 after buying an additional 569,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WesBanco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,974,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WesBanco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,090,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

