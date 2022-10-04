Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 3,428 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $735.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $640.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

