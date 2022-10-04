Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold Sells 2,250 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $273.73 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.06.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $115,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.