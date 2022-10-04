BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,218 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLE. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,174 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 155,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

