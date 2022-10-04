Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $401.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.18. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

