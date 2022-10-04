Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $401.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.18. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also

