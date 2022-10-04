Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.
GXO Logistics Stock Up 5.0 %
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
