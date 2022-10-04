Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.