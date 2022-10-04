PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $173.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.50.
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $165.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.07. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
