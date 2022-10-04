Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.97.

Shares of UBER opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

