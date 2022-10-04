Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,010 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

