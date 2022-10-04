31,756 Shares in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of 2seventy bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $5,681,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $74,629.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

