Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 637,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LGI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

