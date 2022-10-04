Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 926 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

PEP opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

