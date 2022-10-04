Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

