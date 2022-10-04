Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $173.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.52. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.63 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

