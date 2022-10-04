Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mitek Systems worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333,966 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 194,968 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 596,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 236,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,730 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MITK. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $432.38 million, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

