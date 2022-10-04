Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,313 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 93,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

BWG stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

